Watch out for rolling road blocks in NKY Wednesday night

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Work crews will be out patching pot holes in Northern Kentucky Wednesday.

There will be rolling road blocks on Interstate 275 in both the east and westbound directions between the Wilder exit and the Mineola Pike exit.

They will also be working on north and southbound I-71/75, between Erlanger and the Brent Spence Bridge. 

The lane closures will start at 11:45 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday, morning.

Please watch for stopped or slowing traffic in these areas.

