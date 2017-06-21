Watch out for rolling road blocks in NKY Wednesday night

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Work crews will be out patching pot holes in Northern Kentucky Wednesday.

There will be rolling road blocks on Interstate 275 in both the east and westbound directions between the Wilder exit and the Mineola Pike exit.

They will also be working on north and southbound I-71/75, between Erlanger and the Brent Spence Bridge.

The lane closures will start at 11:45 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday, morning.

Please watch for stopped or slowing traffic in these areas.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.