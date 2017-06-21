Reds Ace Homer Bailey will make season debut Saturday

Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey will make his season debut Saturday in Washington against the Nationals after missing nearly half of the season rehabbing from elbow surgery.



Bailey, who had Tommy John surgery in 2015, has made just eight starts since the beginning of the 2015 season.



In his three rehab starts, Bailey gave up two earned runs over 16 total innings with 17 strikeouts. Reds manager Bryan Price made the final call on Bailey re-joining the rotation after his successful bullpen session in Louisville on Wednesday.



Bailey is entering his eleventh season with the Reds. He has thrown two no-hitters in his career.

