LIST: Fourth of July Fireworks in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky

Saturday, July 1:

Fourth of July Jam at Washington Park:

Washington Park will be jammin’ with live music from Misnomer, Love Alive, Subterranean and more.

Location: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St.

Time: 3:00 - 10:00 p.m.

http://washingtonpark.org/event/4th-of-july-jam-3/?event

Kings Island:

The park will stay open until midnight July 1 and July 4 with giant fireworks displays to end each night.

https://www.visitkingsisland.com/play/events/4th-of-july-spectacular

City of Independence Fourth of July Celebration:

Location: Independence Memorial Park, 2001 Jack Woods Parkway

Time: Friday, 5:00 - 11:00 p.m., Saturday (fireworks shows) 3:00 - 11:00 p.m. http://www.cityofindependence.org/recreation/events/4th_of_july/

Loveland Firecracker Festival

Live music, rides, vendor booths, and fireworks!

Location: Symmes Township Park, 11600 Lebanon Rd.

Time: 3:00 – 11:00 p.m.

http://business.lovelandchamber.org/events/details/firecracker-festival-2017-5625/

Monday, July 3:

Downtown Independence Day Celebration:

Location: Fountain Square, 5th and Vine Streets

Time: 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.

http://myfountainsquare.com/event/independence-day-celebration-3/?event

Fairfield Red, White and Kaboom:

Fireworks display from Rozzi's Famous Fireworks with entertainment, food and activities.

Locations: Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road Fairfield, OH 45014

Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive Fairfield, OH 45014

Aquatic Center, 2605 Augusta Blvd. Fairfield, OH 45014

Marsh Lake, 644 River Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014

Time: Dusk-11 p.m.

http://www.fairfield-city.org/kaboom/

LaRosa’s Balloon Glow:

Hot air balloons fill the sky glowing for all to see followed by a spectacular Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks display over the banks of Lake Como.

Location: Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave.

Time: 6:00-11:00 p.m.

Admission: Regular park admission

http://coneyislandpark.com/event/larosas-balloon-glow/

Tuesday, July 4:

Patriotic Pops:

Patriotic collection of songs ending with a canopy of fireworks. Free admission to Coney Island for the day with purchase of concert ticket.

Location: Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave.

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Admission: Starting at $15

http://cincinnatisymphony.org/concerts-plus-events/special-concerts-and-events/patriotic-pops/

Harrison Fourth of July Celebration:

Parade followed by family entertainment and music by GenX

Location: Community Center, 300 George Street

Time: 4:00 – 1:00 p.m.

http://www.harrisonohio.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4544&month=7&year=2017&day=21&calType=0

Red White and Blue Ash:

Celebrate Independence Day with the Biggest & Best Fireworks in the Tri-State area along with music, entertainment, food, drinks and family fun!

Location: Blue Ash Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd.

Time: 4:00 - 10:35 p.m. Music, The Steel Woods, 5:30 p.m.,

REO Speedwagon, 8:00 p.m,

Fireworks, 10:00 p.m.

http://www.blueashevents.com/events_calendar/onemain_red_white_and_blue_ash.php

Ault Park 52 Annual Independence Day Fireworks:

A day filled with family fun and fireworks!

Location: Ault Park Pavilion, 5090 Observatory Circle

Time: 11:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m.

http://www.aultparkac.org/?event=july-4th-fireworks&event_date=2017-07-04

Wyoming July Fourth Celebration:

Enjoy a parade, swimming, games, and fireworks

Location: Oak Park

Time: 9:00am- 9:45 p.m.

https://wyomingohio.gov/2017/06/13/july-4th-festivities-schedule-of-events/

Norwood Hometown Fireworks:

Outdoor concert, kids activities, food and a show by the Famous Rozzi Fireworks.

Location: Shea Stadium, 2603 Harris Avenue

7:30 – 10 p.m.

http://www.norwoodhometownfireworks.org/

Covington Sisters of Notre Dame 4th of July Festival:

Location: 1601 Dixie Highway

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

www.sndky.org/festival

Red White and Blanchester Blue:

Entertainment, food vendors and fireworks.

Location: Behind Blanchester High School 955 E. Cherry St.

9:30 p.m.

www.redwhiteandblanchesterblue.com

Loveland's 4th of July celebration:

Location: Historic Downtown Loveland

4 p.m. – 11 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

http://www.lovelandoh.com/independence-day-celebration

City of Edgewood's July 4 Extravaganza:

Location: Freedom Park, 550 Freedom Park Drive

Time: 7:00 p.m.

http://edgewoodky.gov/july-4th-extravaganza/

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.