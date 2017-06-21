Off-duty Middletown police officer saves 8-year-old boy from drowning

A Middletown Police officer is being called a hero after saving the life of an 8-year-old boy who was drowning in a pool.

Officer Sheoki Reece was attending a graduation party when she noticed the child floating in the pool.

“Everybody was paying attention, everybody was playing,” Officer Reece said. “Everybody had eyes on everyone and it’s just that fast.”

She called out for the child’s older brother to get him out of the pool. She started CPR to restore his pulse, and eventually his breathing.

“Your training kicks in, you don’t even think about it,” Reece said. “I mean it wasn’t until after everything was done that I actually thought, ‘wow that really just happened.’”

The child’s father said if Reece wasn’t at the party he truly believes he would have lost his son that day.

“She’s my saving grace. I mean, she’s an angel,” Kalebb Estep said.

The child spent the day in the hospital, but according to his father is back to his typical 2nd-grader antics.

