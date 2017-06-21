Fur real? Stuffed cat on car causes problems on highway

A driver took drastic actions to sell their car, and it has gotten attention from more than shoppers. The police are taking notice because the driver tied a stuffed cat to the roof of a car.

Car and trucks rolling up and down the interstate is all you expect to see I-75. However, on Wednesday several drivers in Lockland had to do a double take to make sure their eyes weren't playing tricks on them after seeing a SUV pass by with a cat on the roof.

"It's shocking," said Ray Hall.

The cat was not a real animal, instead it was a stuffed animal.

"It's really crazy because it looked like a cat," said Emanuel Ruff, who lives in the area.

An off-duty North College Hill Police officer took the picture while driving on I-75 on Wednesday.

Police believe the driver put the toy cat on the SUV to attract attention to a for sale sign taped to the window.

Police said a stunt like this is dangerous.

"It was causing a road hazard people were stopping, looking at the cat taking their eyes off of the road. That could potentially cause an auto accident, injuries even worse," said Officer Austin Kilgore.

Police are not identifying the driver.

Although the stuffed cat created a road distraction, the driver was not ticketed.

"It's a secondary offense. We technically can't pull over directly for that. You'd have to be driving on the opposite side of the road, running a red light or obviously causing an auto accident," Kilgore said.

Not all drivers had a problem with the fake cat. In fact, some might have wished they thought of it first.

"I've sold a lot of cars weird ways honestly, so if that's how they want to sell their car I'm not going to knock their hustle. They can get their money how they want to get their money," said Stephen McQueen.



Police are warning the driver and others that attaching props to a car is not the way to advertise.

"I'd advise them to take it off. It's a hazard for everybody. It might have been a fun thing to do at first to get your car sold but it's distracting everyone else around you," Kilgore said.

He said distracted driving is a growing problem, and when drivers see hazards or strange behavior on the road they should get to a safe spot and report it.

