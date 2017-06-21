Cindy to bring heavy rain to the Tri-State

While Tropical Storm Cindy will not be moving directly over the Tri-State, the storm’s interaction with a cold front will bring considerable rainfall.



While the morning hours will be dry Thursday, we anticipate thunderstorms to start to move in from the south after 1pm. These storms will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain, but those that do can anticipate heavy rain and lightning. The chance of damaging wind and hail is slim. These scattered showers and storms will continue off and on through the overnight hours Thursday.



As a cold front approaches our area from the west, it is expected to steal moisture from Cindy to our south and bring it up towards us. This additional moisture will enhance the shower and thunderstorm activity along the cold front and lead to higher rain totals than normal.



The heaviest rain is expected to begin falling around the start of the morning rush Friday. Widespread downpours look likely for the rest of the morning. Many will still see thunderstorm activity during the afternoon, though we’ll begin to see the heaviest rain exit the Tri-State from west to east. By the evening Friday, shower and thunderstorms will be much less common, but we may not completely dry out until late Friday evening.



While the threat for hail and damaging wind gusts will again be slim Friday, we are growing increasingly concerned about flash flooding in portions of the Tri-State late Friday morning through Friday afternoon. There is still uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, but 1-2 inches of rain looks common for all. A few spots could see 3-4 inches. Wherever these highest rain totals fall, flooded roads and creeks are a distinct possibility.



Because of the widespread heavy rain and the chance of flooded roads, we anticipate significant slowdowns on the roads Friday. That’s why we’re declaring it a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll continue to monitor this system closely and bring you the very latest on-air, online, and through the Fox 19 First Alert Weather app.

