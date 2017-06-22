Fire destroys East End home

Fire destroyed a home in the East End early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirm.

A resident reported their house was on fire in the 3900 block of Holbrook Avenue about 3:40 a.m., they said.

When fire crews arrived just minutes later, they found the structure fully engulfed and all residents out, they said.

The fire was knocked down by 4:15 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

