Fire destroys East End home - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire destroys East End home

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
EAST END (FOX19) -

Fire destroyed a home in the East End early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirm.

A resident reported their house was on fire in the 3900 block of Holbrook Avenue about 3:40 a.m., they said.

When fire crews arrived just minutes later, they found the structure fully engulfed and all residents out, they said.

The fire was knocked down by 4:15 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

