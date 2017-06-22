Fire destroys East End home

Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.Full Story >
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.Full Story >
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.Full Story >
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.Full Story >
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.Full Story >
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.Full Story >
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.Full Story >
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.Full Story >
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.Full Story >
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.Full Story >