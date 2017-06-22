Hometown farewell for Otto Warmbier - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Hometown farewell for Otto Warmbier

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
WYOMING, OH (FOX19) -

The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.

A 9 a.m. memorial service for the 22-year-old college student will be held in the auditorium of his alma mater, Wyoming High School.

It is open to the public, but not the media.

Warmbier will be buried at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Warmbier died Monday at University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, less than a week after returning to Cincinnati in a coma from North Korea last week after spending 15 months in state custody.

He was accused in January 2016 of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting the country.

Warmbier's brain suffered severe damage, but there were no signs of physical trauma.

His cause of death remains unknown.

His doctors at UC hospital have rejected North Korea's claim he contracted botulism.

Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday morning they were investigating Warmbier's death.

But later in the day, they said the family objected to an autopsy being performed on his body, so just an external exam was done.

It is unclear why the family objected to an autopsy, which could answer what happened to Warmbier in the secretive nation.

He is the first American to die after being released from North Korean custody in half a century. 

