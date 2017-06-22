Kennard, Sumner to learn NBA fate Thursday

Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) drives against Creighton's Cole Huff (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Duke guard Luke Kennard reacts after tying the game during the final minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Former Franklin High School star Luke Kennard and Xavier University's Edmond Sumner are expected to hear their names during Thursday night's 2017 NBA Draft.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There will be 30 picks each of two rounds.

The expert consensus is Kennard will be chosen between picks 8-15 and for certain in the first round. He is one of 20 players who will attend the draft.

"I think he just seems very, very, very calm," said Mark Kennard, Luke's dad. "We told Luke to enjoy this, seize the moment. Live in the moment now and just enjoy this because this is your dream."

While at Duke University, Kennard was a consensus second team All-American and scored more than 1,000 points in two seasons.

He finished his sophomore year at Duke with 19.5 points, 2.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He also led the Blue Devils in field-goal percentage (.489), 3-point percentage (.438) and free-throw percentage (.856).

Kennard was named the Ohio Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year as junior and senior at Franklin.

He also finished his career ranked second in Ohio boys basketball history with 2,997 points.

Despite suffering a season-ending ACL-tear in late January, Xavier's Sumner is expected to be selected during the second round. He was a projected first-round NBA draft pick prior to the injury.

A Thursday mock draft released by DraftExpress.com has Sumner going to the Indiana Pacers with the No. 47 pick.

ESPN NBA Insider Chad Ford has Sumner going slated going to the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 52 pick.

Sumner was averaging 15 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game before his injury. He scored 663 total points, and averaged 11.4 points and almost four assists per game over his career as a Musketeer.

