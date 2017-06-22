2 injured in South Fairmount shooting

Two victims suffered life-threatening injuries after a South Fairmount shooting Wednesday night, Cincinnati police announced Thursday.

Police are investigating the shooting that took place at around 9 p.m. on Wickham Place near Rankin Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound lying on Queen City Avenue.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

A second shooting victim, a 25-year-old male, arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private conveyance with life threatening injuries from several gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

