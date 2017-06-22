More human trafficking charges handed to former Campbell County Judge

A former Campbell County district judge is facing additional human tracking charges, three of which allegedly involved a minor, adding to a growing list of sexually-related accusations.

Timothy Nolan, 70, of California, KY, was indicted on the following charges in May, three of the human trafficking charges were added on Thursday.

-4 counts human trafficking with a person under age 18 (felony)

-12 counts of human trafficking (felony)

-1 count rape (felony)

-5 counts of human trafficking with adults (felony)

-2 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor (felony)

-1 count of unlawful transaction with a minor

-1 count tampering with a witness (felony)

-1 count of third degree unlawful transaction with a minor (misdemeanor)

-1 count of prostitution (misdemeanor)

In a statement sent by Nolan's attorney, he vows to fight the allegations.

Nolan resigned from his position on the Campbell County School Board in May, "citing to concerns that the baseless and setup charges brought against him today are distracting from the board's important business."

"Mr. Nolan wishes to express his admiration for the dedication shown by his fellow Board members and the school district's administrators, as well as his strong support for their work on improving the operations of the school district and achieving the highest educational standards," reads the statement.

Campbell County Schools issued this press release in May:

Late this afternoon, Mr. Tim Nolan formally tendered his resignation from the Campbell County Board of Education, effectively immediately. Per statute, the Campbell County Board of Education will forward his resignation to the Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Dr. Stephen Pruitt, who will be responsible for appointing a replacement at a later time.

Nolan's attorney's statement goes on to state, "Mr. Nolan is furthermore concerned about the effects that the outrageous charges are having on his family members, who are also dedicated public servants and professionals living and working in the Northern Kentucky region."

The statement also thanked the Campbell County community for "their outpouring of support."

Campbell County Police got an arrest warrant for Nolan on April 20.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, the crimes occurred in August 2016.

Beshear’s Special Prosecution Division is handling the case.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case should contact the Campbell County Police Department.

