Bengals release 2017 training camp schedule

The Bengals’ 50th season kicks off on Friday, July 28 when training camp opens.
All practices, which take place at Paul Brown Stadium for the sixth year, offer fans opportunities to obtain free player autographs. The practices are free to the public.
The Family Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 5 features child-friendly activities, including inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with team mascot Who Dey and an NFL Play 60 Activity Zone.
Other than Family Day, the Bengals practice on the grass fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium. The grass fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans, plus additional standing room along the sidelines.
The first 53 fans to show a Fifth Third Bank Bengals Debit Card upon entry to the grass fields each session will be upgraded to reserved bleacher seats. They will also take home a commemorative 50th season Bengals lanyard.
Parking for all practices is available in adjacent lots at established prices.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
Duration of each practice is estimated at one hour and 45 minutes, but subject to adjustment by the coaching staff. All practices will take place on the practice fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium, unless otherwise noted.
Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check Bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.
NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.
Friday, July 28
Saturday, July 29
Sunday, July 30
Monday, July 31
Thursday, Aug. 3
Friday, Aug. 4
Saturday, Aug. 5 (Family Day at PBS)
Monday, Aug. 7
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Thursday, Aug 10
