Man sentenced to death after murdering ex-girlfriend on I-75

A jury on Tuesday found an Illinois man guilty in a murder that happened on Interstate 75 in September 2014 and is sentenced to death.

Terry Froman, 43, of Brookport, kidnapped and fatally shot his estranged girlfriend, 34-year-old Kim Thomas, inside his stopped vehicle on the interstate near Middletown.

Thomas' son Michael Mohney was also shot and killed in the process of the abduction.

Authorities say Froman fled the scene and traveled to his mother's residence in Paducah, located about 25 miles north of Mayfield. Froman's mother told police her son was covered in blood when he arrived to her home, according to Graves County officials.

Froman then drove to Ohio where authorities pulled him over on I-75 North between State Routes 63 and 122. Police say they found Thomas dead inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He then turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt.

It is unclear when Froman will be executed by the state.

