Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for 17-year-old last seen in Oxford

An Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a teenager who was last seen on Thursday in Oxford, Ohio.

Jacquez Lopez Hernandez Bailey was last seen at 11 a.m.

He has a mental disability and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Jacquez likes to frequent the library in Oxford, OH and he has family in Forest Park.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans or blue sweatpants, and a black and white shirt with the number 100 painted on it in red. He's described as a black male, 5'6", 111 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff Records Office at 513-785-1310.

