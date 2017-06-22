Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for 17-year-old last seen in Oxford

Carl Fortune is mourning the loss of his love. And now thieves have made a bad time in his life worse.Full Story >
Carl Fortune is mourning the loss of his love. And now thieves have made a bad time in his life worse.Full Story >
They didn't know the delivery guy was packing.Full Story >
They didn't know the delivery guy was packing.Full Story >
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.Full Story >
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.Full Story >
A thief or thieves broke in through a second-floor window, came down a rope and made off with at least $30,000 worth of gems and other items.Full Story >
A thief or thieves broke in through a second-floor window, came down a rope and made off with at least $30,000 worth of gems and other items.Full Story >
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a woman was working alone at Mon Beau Bebe, a baby boutique in Irvine, CA, when the man walked in.Full Story >
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a woman was working alone at Mon Beau Bebe, a baby boutique in Irvine, CA, when the man walked in.Full Story >