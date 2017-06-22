Police searching for suspect in Avondale felonious assault

Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened in Avondale early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers hear several gun shots in the area of the 3500 block of Burnett Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and discovered the occupants had been shot at while stopped at a traffic light at Burnett and Rockdale.

Police said a black male began yelling at the victim and started shooting. The victim did not know the suspect and said he was driving home from a friends house.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

