Dogs eat free at Einstein Bros. Bagels until Friday, June 23, for “Take Your Pet to Work Week.”

After the promotion, dogs can eat free every Tuesday during the summer.

Pet owners will need to print out a coupon found HERE.

You can get a free doggie bagel for your pet.

The company encourages you to take a picture using the hashtag #BarkForBagels on social media while your dog enjoys the treat.

