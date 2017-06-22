Former P&G employee defrauds company more than $450,000

A Cincinnati woman pleaded guilty to defrauding her former employer, Proctor & Gamble more than $454,000, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Susan M. Ruhe, 53, requested checks for expenses the company incurred through regular business. However, she cashed corporate checks for herself and spent more than $13,000 on personal expenses through a company credit card.

Authorities say her scheme lasted from 2007 to her termination in summer 2013. Ruhe was initially hired in 1989.

Ruhe used the email of an executive without consent to approve her requests for corporate checks. Court documents show she obtained 40 fraudulent corporate checks.

As part of the plea agreement, Ruhe has agreed to pay more than $454,000 in restitution to Procter & Gamble.

Bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1 million.

