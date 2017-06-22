Golden Lamb named one of the Ohio's most iconic restaurants

Online media brand covering food, drink, travel and entertainment, Thrillist, compiled a list of the most iconic restaurants in the country.

The Golden Lamb in Lebanon was named the most iconic restaurant in Ohio. Lee Breslouer who compiled the list wrote, “ To qualify for this list, a place had to have been around for 30+ years (all have been in business since at least 1980) and still be a crowd favorite. And while some of these restaurants may not have the best food or be tourist-free, they're all famous.”

This is what he thought of The Golden Lamb, “Staking a claim as Ohio's oldest continually operated business, this joint's got some serious history. Located between Cincinnati and the old National Rd, the hotel and restaurant welcomed everyone from railroad workers to 12 presidents, writers like Mark Twain and Chuck Dickens, and everyone in between. More importantly, the food's good. And yes, lamb is served in the ancient, historic joint.”

Jack Fry’s in Louisville was named the most iconic restaurant in Kentucky, and St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis was named the most iconic in Indiana. See the complete list here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.