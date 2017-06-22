AAA offers tips to prepare for Brent Spence Bridge construction - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

AAA offers tips to prepare for Brent Spence Bridge construction

Brent Spence Bridge (FOX19 NOW/file) Brent Spence Bridge (FOX19 NOW/file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

As Tri-State commuters prepare for the start of maintenance construction on the Brent Spence Bridge, AAA warns of the significant impact it could have on travel.

“The start of the Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project can cause major traffic troubles for commuters,” said Cheryl Parker, AAA spokeswoman. “We want motorists to be mindful of the impact this project can have on their daily commute by planning ahead and taking the appropriate steps to minimize the madness.”

Ramps that will be closed for two months starting Friday night: 

Ohio:
Ramp from Fourth Street in Covington to I-71/75 North
Ramp from I-71/75 South to Erlanger

Kentucky:
Ramp to I-71 South from Fort Washington Way
Ramp to I-71 South from Third Street

[Brent Spence lanes and ramps to be closed for months, expect even worse traffic]

AAA offers the following tips to commuters as the Brent Spence Bridge construction project kicks off:

  • Plan your travel and seek an alternative route if needed
  • Avoid peak commute hours
  • Allow extra time for AM and PM commutes
  • Car pool or make a plan with your employer for alternative plans such as late arrival/early leave or work from home
  • Stay focused and eliminate distractions
  • Sign up for email/text alerts to stay updated on daily travel advisories at http://brentspence2017.org/
  • Move Over! Be mindful of construction and emergency workers on the roads
  • Fill up the gas tank to avoid being stranded
  • Exercise patience
  • Air travelers should allow ample time for traffic backups on the bridge as they head to CVG airport.

