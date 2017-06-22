AAA offers tips to prepare for Brent Spence Bridge construction

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

As Tri-State commuters prepare for the start of maintenance construction on the Brent Spence Bridge, AAA warns of the significant impact it could have on travel.

“The start of the Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project can cause major traffic troubles for commuters,” said Cheryl Parker, AAA spokeswoman. “We want motorists to be mindful of the impact this project can have on their daily commute by planning ahead and taking the appropriate steps to minimize the madness.”

Ramps that will be closed for two months starting Friday night:

Ohio:

Ramp from Fourth Street in Covington to I-71/75 North

Ramp from I-71/75 South to Erlanger

Kentucky:

Ramp to I-71 South from Fort Washington Way

Ramp to I-71 South from Third Street

AAA offers the following tips to commuters as the Brent Spence Bridge construction project kicks off:

Plan your travel and seek an alternative route if needed

Avoid peak commute hours

Allow extra time for AM and PM commutes

Car pool or make a plan with your employer for alternative plans such as late arrival/early leave or work from home

Stay focused and eliminate distractions

Sign up for email/text alerts to stay updated on daily travel advisories at http://brentspence2017.org/

Move Over! Be mindful of construction and emergency workers on the roads

Fill up the gas tank to avoid being stranded

Exercise patience

Air travelers should allow ample time for traffic backups on the bridge as they head to CVG airport.

