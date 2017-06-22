Items stolen from non-profit who use profits to feed homeless

A non-profit organization designed to feed the homeless is struggling to accomplish their mission after their generator was stolen.

Annuit Coeptis operates the Krusty Krab Shack on Lefferson Road in Middletown where they sell food and use the profits to feed the homeless. Tony Stillwell said the organization was established in 2012 and they have never had an issue like this.

"It's real hard because we don't get funding, at all," Stillwell said. "So, every time you, a patron, purchases a meal here they actually feed a homeless person for free."

Stillwell said the generator and their riding lawn mower, used to maintain the operation space granted to them, was taken sometime over the weekend.

He said he has filed a police report with the Middletown Division of Police but is out of operation until their generator is returned, or they find the means to purchase a replacement.

"We don't have it, we don't get funding," Stillwell said. "We work hard everyday to feed homeless people and it hurts me. It hurts the people also that depend on us to feed them."

The organization helps the homeless and hungry from Cincinnati to Middletown and there has been a relief fund set up at the Cinfed Credit Union on Reading Road in Cincinnati.

Donations can be made there to "Annuit Coeptis" using the memo "relief fund".

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.