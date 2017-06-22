Items stolen from non-profit who use profits to feed homeless

Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.Full Story >
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.Full Story >
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...Full Story >
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.Full Story >
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.Full Story >
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.Full Story >
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.Full Story >
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.Full Story >
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.Full Story >
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.Full Story >