Man severely injured after being struck by train in Elsmere

A man was hit by a train Thursday night in Elsmere and rushed to the hospital severely injured.

People who live in the area said the incident happened around 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Neighbors said often people will cut through the woods in the area and cross the tracks. One resident said she's been arguing for a fence to be put up so people can't cross.

Police have not released the name of the 25-year-old victim.

Their condition is unknown.

