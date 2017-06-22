First Alert Weather Day Friday; Heavy rain could cause flooding

As a cold front moves in from the west and absorbs moisture brought up by what’s left of Tropical Storm Cindy, heavy rain is expected to fall across the Tri-State on Friday.



While scattered, light rain showers will already be ongoing, more widespread, heavier rain is expected to begin around 8am. The next 12 hours will be quite stormy. The storms will slowly move across the Tri-State from northwest to southeast through the day.

This means that the heaviest rain in the morning will be mainly to the northwest of Cincinnati. The heaviest rain will peak in the metro area during the early and mid-afternoon. For folks to the south and east of Cincinnati, the heaviest rain is expected during the late afternoon and early evening.

After 8pm, isolated showers will still be in the area, but things will be much drier than earlier in the day. All rain will come to an end overnight Friday.



When it’s all said and done, just about everyone will have seen at least 1-2 inches of rain. In our southern and eastern counties rainfall totals are more likely to range from 2-3 inches and a few locations could see up to 4 inches of rain.

Because of this, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 2am Saturday for our entire area. Flooded creeks and water covered roads are a distinct possibility in spots. This along with low visibility and slick conditions are expected to lead to significant traffic slowdowns.



Though there is a small chance of damaging wind and small hail as well, most storms will not be severe. The flash flood threat is much higher. No tornadoes are expected.



Because of the significant rain that will impact a large number of people and slow travel, we’ve declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day. It’s nothing to panic about, but just a heads up that the weather is going to be disruptive.



We’ll be monitoring conditions closely and bringing you the latest throughout the day. If you encounter a water covered road, remember the old saying, “turn around, don’t drown.” It could save your life. For the latest warning and forecast information, download the Fox 19 First Alert Weather app here:

