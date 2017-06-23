Missing person's body found in shallow grave, 2 arrested

Two people face charges after the body of a missing person was found in a shallow grave at a Kentucky home, state police said.

Jennifer Blankenship, 31, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, was arrested on a murder charge.

Okey Hinkle, 28, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was taken into custody on one count of tampering with evidence.

Both are held at the Pike County Detention Center.

Online jail records don't indicate when they will make initial appearances in court on the charges or if they have lawyers.

The two were arrested Wednesday after a West Virginia sheriff asked Kentucky State Police for helping finding the missing person, police said in a prepared statement.

Troopers and Mingo County deputies went to a home in Pike County near the West Virginia border.

That's where they say they found a body buried in a shallow grave. It was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification.

