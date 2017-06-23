2-month traffic headache starts Friday on Brent Spence Bridge

Plan your drive, know your lane and use detours.

That’s the message from transportation officials as major repairs are set to double the traffic headaches on the Brent Spence Bridge this Summer.

Double lane closures on the bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky begin Friday night and continue for two months.

Currently, backups at busy times extend about 7-8 miles on either side of the bridge with 15 to 20-minute delays on average. With two lanes shut down, travel times could double and backups extend beyond 14 miles.

Several ramps will also shut down during the project.

Ohio:

Ramp to I-71 South from Fort Washington Way

Ramp to I-71 South from Third Street

Kentucky:

Ramp from Fourth Street in Covington to I-71/75 North

Ramp from I-71/75 South to Erlanger

Double lane closures in both directions of the bridge will roll out in three phases over a 60-day period.

Phase I:

Two eastern-most lanes northbound and southbound on I-71/75

Phase II:

Two Center Lanes northbound and southbound on I-71/75

Phase III:

Two western-most lanes northbound and southbound on I-71/75

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials urge motorists to use detour routes such as I-471 or the I-275 outer loop.

TIPS: Avoiding traffic nightmares during Brent Spence maintenance

The cabinet will release daily travel advisories on brentspence2017.org or follow fox19 on Twitter for real-time traffic updates.

This summer's $10 million project is routine maintenance and is not a major overhaul that will save the aging bridge. Maintenance on this scale has not been done on the bridge since the late 1990s.

The Brent Spence Bridge handles 180,000 cars a day, more than twice what it was designed for in 1963. The bridge serves as a major artery for commuters and truck traffic on Interstate 75 that stretches from Florida to Michigan. Major repairs or an entirely new bridge are often mentioned as one of the nation's top infrastructure needs.

The federal government, Ohio and Kentucky are seemingly making little progress to secure the estimated $2.5 billion it would cost to renovate the bridge and construct a new one alongside it. However, the ball is mostly in Kentucky's court. Last year, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed legislation banning the use of tolls on the bridge which could have been an avenue to generate revenue but has not formally proposed an alternative plan.

It is not just the two month Brent Spence project that will be stalling traffic around Cincinnati. Projects on I-74, 75 and 71 are either underway or will kick-off soon. However, there are no clear time tables for these projects:

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.