Kings Island water park closed Friday

Kings Island's water park, Soak City, is closed Friday due to inclement weather.

The park tweeted out a guest advisory around 9 a.m. Friday.

GUEST ADVISORY: Due to inclement weather Soak City Water Park will not open today. — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 23, 2017

The Tri-State area is under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Saturday. Keep up with the weather here.

