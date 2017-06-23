Kings Island water park closed Friday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kings Island water park closed Friday

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Kings Island's water park, Soak City, is closed Friday due to inclement weather. 

The park tweeted out a guest advisory around 9 a.m. Friday. 

The Tri-State area is under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Saturday. Keep up with the weather here. 

