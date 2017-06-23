FC Cincinnati's next Cup game to be televised on ESPN2

FC Cincinnati has announced their next U.S. Open Cup Game against the Chicago Fire of the MLS will be nationally televised on ESPN2.



A trip to the Cup quarterfinals is on the line for FCC on Wednesday after they took down the Columbus Crew to make the round of 16. Kickoff has been moved to 8 p.m. to accommodate TV scheduling for a national broadcast.



"We are thrilled and it is a testament to our fans and this city that our match against Chicago Fire SC has been selected to be an ESPN broadcast,” said Jeff Berding, FCC President and General Manager.

“It certainly was an electric atmosphere against Columbus Crew and we have no doubt that our fans will represent the Queen City again by creating another phenomenal atmosphere at Nippert Stadium. We look forward to showing off our great city as the hottest new soccer market

to the rest of country next Wednesday.”



Gates will open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More than 18,000 tickets have been sold since public sale opened this week. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.





