Few officers charged in shooting deaths

Samuel DuBose's shooting death was among a string of killings of blacks by police around the U.S. over the last three years.

Few officers have been charged, and none has been convicted by juries in those deaths.

Former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing faced two trials in DuBose's death.

Two officers were acquitted by juries in the last week alone:

The Minnesota officer who fatally shot Philando Castile. Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on June 16 of manslaughter. Castile was shot during a traffic stop, and millions of people saw the aftermath because his girlfriend livestreamed it on Facebook.

A black Wisconsin officer, Dominique Heaggan-Brown was found not guilty on Wednesday of reckless homicide. He was charged for killing Sylville Smith, who appeared to throw away the gun he was carrying during a foot chase.

Last year, a mistrial was declared in the murder case of a white South Carolina police officer who shot a black motorist in the back as he fled a traffic stop.

The officer, Michael Slager, pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge of violating the civil rights of Walter Scott. The murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea. His sentence could range from probation to life in prison without parole.

Experts cite several factors for the low number of officers charged and convicted.

They include racial bias, attitudes toward law enforcement and the challenge of showing what an officer was thinking in a high-pressure situation.

Jurors historically do not want to second-guess law enforcement in split-second decisions in which police feel their lives are in jeopardy.

