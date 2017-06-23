Reports: Military jet crashes during Dayton Air Show - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Reports: Military jet crashes during Dayton Air Show

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
F-16 Thunderbird (Provided, United States Airforce) F-16 Thunderbird (Provided, United States Airforce)
DAYTON, OH (FOX19) -

An F-16 Thunderbird military plane crashed during the Dayton Air Show Friday, according to reporting from the Dayton Daily News.

It is unclear what the extent of the injuries are or what caused the crash. There is heavy rainfall in the area. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly