Tensing retrial reaction: DuBose family demands another retrial

Sam DuBose's family is calling for former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing to be tried for the third time in their son's shooting death.

"The family commends the prosecutors for their strong presentation in this case but we are outraged that a second jury has now failed to convict Ray Tensing for the murder of our beloved Sam DuBose," Audrey DuBose, Sam's mother, said in a statement after the judge declared a mistrial Friday afternoon.

DuBose called on the community to "join us in peaceful protest of this unjust result.”

City Manager Harry Black said officials will respect those wishing to peacefully protest.

"While problems are not expected, as always, preparations for any scenario are in place. We'll continue to rely on community partnerships," Black tweeted.

"I do not believe Sam Dubose should have been killed in that situation," Mayor John Cranley said a City Hall press conference.

Black and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac joined Cranley, saying they're both disappointed in the trial's outcome.

