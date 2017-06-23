NKY man charged with child sex abuse

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.Full Story >
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.Full Story >
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.Full Story >
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.Full Story >
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.Full Story >
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.Full Story >
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.Full Story >
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.Full Story >
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.Full Story >
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.Full Story >