NKY man charged with child sex abuse

An northern Kentucky 8-year-old girl came forward about sexual abuse after she school-based program about recognizing and reporting abuse.

23-year-old Anthony Hale of Covington, is accused of sexually abusing the girl in the overnight hours of March 15-16 at a friend's home in Hebron, Investigators said.

The victim reported the offense following a performance of “Kids on the block” performed by the Family Nurturing Center the next day. The program provides school based prevention services which equips children with the skills to recognize, resist and report such abuse, according to FamilyNuture.org.

Hale is charged with first degree sex abuse. He's being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

