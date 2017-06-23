Your guide to Cincinnati Pride 2017

The Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival is a week-long celebration of Cincinnati’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, (LGBT) Queer, and Ally community.

This year’s Pride week is underway and ends with the Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday, June 24 at Sawyer Point.

FOX19 NOW has your guide to the parade and events happening in downtown Cincinnati.

Pride parade:

Time - 11 a.m. in downtown Cincinnati

Grand marshal - Chuck Beatty will be this year's grand marshal of the Cincinnati Pride Parade. He has worked for six years as the festival director and founder of the CNKY Film Festival, which later took on the name “OutReels Cincinnati”, the film festival started by The Gay and Lesbian Center of Cincinnati.

"Orange is the New Black Star" Lea DeLaria was supposed to be the grand marshal but had to cancel her appearance, according to the festival's website.

Route: The parade will leave the intersection of 7th Street and Central Avenue and travel down 7th Street, turning right onto Vine Street and continuing past Fountain Square.

The parade will turn left onto Freedom Way, before turning right onto Main Street and passing the Red’s Stadium.

The parade will then turn left again onto Mehring Way and will continue until reaching Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove.

Pride festival: Following the parade, the fun continues at Sawyer Point with food, drinks, vendors, a family-fun zone and live music.

Time - Noon - 9:30 p.m.

The Cincinnati Pride Headliners with hostess Michelle Visage and Drag Race stars Derrick Barry, BenDeLaCreme, Pearl, TATIANNA, & Roxxxy Andrews will perform on the Fifth Third Bank Main Stage at 8 p.m.

Parking: Learn about getting to Sawyer Point/Yeatman's Cove.

Learn more about Cincinnati Pride here.

