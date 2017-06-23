Groundbreaking Friday for fieldhouse at Voice of America athletic complex

Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.Full Story >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
