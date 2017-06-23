Groundbreaking Friday for fieldhouse at Voice of America athletic complex

Crews broke ground Friday for the UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at Voice of America Athletic fields.

The fieldhouse is possible thanks to a partnership between MetroParks of Butler County and the West Chester Hospital. Once complete, the facility will include restrooms, a concession area and storage rooms.

Along with committing $1 million over a 10-year period to the project, the hospital is providing training services at the athletic complex, according to our news partners at Cincinnati.com.

The fieldhouse is set to open this fall.

The $3.1 million project includes $1.3 million for the building and $1.8 million for utilities and site work. It's also funded through grants and MetroParks.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.