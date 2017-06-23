DETOURS: How to avoid the Brent Spence Bridge closures

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

The Brent Spence Bridge work begins Friday, June 23 at 9 p.m. with two lanes closed on the bridge in both directions for the next 60 days. This will cause long delays around the Downtown area.

There will be no easy way to avoid delays getting across the river but here are some alternatives.

OHIO SIDE OF THE BRIDGE ALTERNATES:

SB 71 will have no access to SB 75 from Downtown or Ft. Washington Way; If you use SB 71 you will have to continue south on 471 to west on 275 to the Airport or back to south 71/75. AVOID THE BRIDGE

SB 75 traffic use West 74 to south on 275 through Indiana east back to south 75

SB 71 south to Reading Rd. exit then left on Elsinore, then south (right) on Gilbert, behind the Casino turn rt. on E. Court St. to Reedy St. to left on Eggleston, right on Pete Rose Way west to the Taylor Southgate Bridge into Newport, or along the river on Mehring Way (behind the ball park) to the Clay Wade Bailey into Covington to 5th St. to SB 71/75 or Freedom Way to the Suspension Bridge into Covington then back on 5th St. to SB 71/75



AIRPORT DETOUR:

SB 75 to US 50 to the Anderson Ferry, across the river, then right or west on Rt. 8 to KY 20 (Petersburg Rd.) to KY 212 the airport exit

SB 75 traffic to the airport, use West 74 to south on 275 through Indiana to CVG

SB 71 traffic to the airport, head west on Ft. Washington Way to west on US 50 to the Anderson Ferry across the river, then right or west on Rt. 8 to KY 20 (Petersburg Rd.) to KY 212 the airport exit

To get to CVG consider the Anderson Ferry - https://www.andersonferry.com

KENTUCKY SIDE BRIDGE ALTERNATES:

71/75 and use the 275 loop east or west around the bridge, depending on where you need to go

71/75 to 275 east to north on 471 north

71/75 to east on 275 to KY 17/ Madison exit, turn left and follow Madison north, you can turn left on 4th St. to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or continue to 3rd St turn right and use the Suspension Bridge

North on Dixie Hwy (will be very congested) into Covington then take the Clay Wade Bailey or the Suspension Bridge

71/75 to east on 275 to Rt. 9/Licking Pike (AA Hwy) in Wilder, turn left off the exit north into Newport, take a right on 12th St., left on York St. then right on 11th, left on Monmouth St., north straight to 3rd St. (the Newport on the Levee) across the Taylor Southgate Bridge.

71/75 west on 275 to Mineola, follow Mineola north to Point Pleasant Rd. right then north to Rt. 8 to the Anderson Ferry to US 50 (River Rd.) east into Downtown to 75 north

Rt. 8 (River Rd. in KY) through Ludlow to Covington, you can use the Clay Wade Baily, or the Suspension Bridge, you could also head over the bridge into Newport to the Taylor Southgate Bridge or on to 471, it depends where you need to go

US 42 to Pleasant Valley, through OakBrook, cross Ky.18 and continue north on Aero Pkwy, then left on Turfway Rd., then left on Dolwick Dr. to the Mineola, you can then get onto 275 east or west. (OR OPTION 2: you can continue right on Mineola north to Point Pleasant Rd. right then north to Rt. 8 to the Anderson Ferry to US 50 (River Rd.) east into Downtown to 75 north)

Ky 18 to Aero Pkwy to Turfway to right on Dolwick, it’s just on the north side of the 275 overpass, turn right on Dolwick, it dead ends at Anderson Rd/ Crescent Springs Pike; cross Buttermilk behind Home Depot, at the light behind Home Depot, turn left follow Bromley-Crescent Springs to River Rd/Rt. 8 then east into Covington across the Clay Wade Baily.

Mt. Zion or Florence you could also use Dixie Highway to right on Industrial then left on Turkeyfoot to 275 to 471 or Ky.17 to Madison north into Covington

You can check for daily updates on the Brent Spence Bridge - http://brentspence2017.org.

