Former Norwood council candidate indicted

A former Norwood city council candidate was indicted on a federal child pornography charge.

According to court records, Michael Gibson is facing charges of receipt of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor under 16.

Gibson communicated with an undercover agent who pretended to be a 13-year-old girl, investigators said.

Authorities seized a tablet, laptop and other items during their investigation.

Gibson had been running for a seat on the Norwood city council, but dropped out of the race.

