Police: 3 escape from car wedged under semi-truck

Three people escaped from an entrapped vehicle after it was stuck under a semi-truck Friday night in Colerain Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Colerain Avenue and Dunlap Road at around 6:30 p.m.

All three people were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

The truck driver was not injured.

No word as to what caused the crash.

