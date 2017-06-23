Gallery: June 23 Flooding - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

(Source: Korrinn Wood) (Source: Korrinn Wood)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Flooding hit portions of the Tri-State Friday afternoon.

The heaviest rain total recorded was 4" in Cheviot and 3" inches in Wilmington. 

CVG Airport recorded 2.12" of rain.

You can check out some of the flooding in the slideshow above.

