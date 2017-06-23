Jury votes revealed in Tensing murder retrial

Eight of the 12 jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing did not find him guilty of murder in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose, FOX19 NOW has learned.

A mistrial was declared for a second time Friday in the murder retrial of Tensing, 27.

After more than 31 hours of deliberating over 5 days, the jury informed Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz they were deadlocked.

The jury was 8 to 4 not guilty of murder and 7 to 5 not guilty of manslaughter, FOX19 NOW learned.

Tensing was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of DuBose, 43.

Tensing stopped the car DuBose was driving on an off-campus street July 19, 2015, after spotting it without a front license plate and determining the back plate was registered to a female driver whose license was suspended.

Minutes later Tensing shot DuBose once in the head, instantly killing him.

The entire exchange was caught on Tensing's police body camera, a rare case of fatal use of force by a police officer captured on camera, leading to considerable national and local attention.

