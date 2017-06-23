Worker charged with groping teen

A 21-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching his underage co-worker.

Zachery Rothert was arrested and charged Friday with sexual imposition and assault, court documents state.

The reported incident happened at the Mio's restaurant in Mariemont on June 18.

Rothert allegedly made repeated advances at a 16-year-old girl.

Court records state Rothert groped the victim with unwanted touching all over her body. Both are employees of the establishment.

A man who identified himself as the owner of the restaurant said they are investigating the claim.

In a statement he said, "Sexual harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. Workplace safety is our top priority."

Rothert does not have a criminal history, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Court website.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Rothert will be arraigned Saturday at 9 a.m.

