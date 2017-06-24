Brent Spence woes: Traffic downtown and in NKY is a nightmare

Almost every major traffic artery is closed or restricted. Red is closed, yellow are slowdowns. (Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation)

Traffic on and around Brent Spence Bridge is a mess, traffic is backed up for miles. If you are traveling through downtown and Northern Kentucky it's suggested you allot some buffer time in your schedule.

Earlier this morning, a crash closed Interstate 275 Westbound before I-71/75 and Dixie Highway in both directions close by. But both avenues are reopen.

Expect some travel headaches on and around the Brent Spence Bridge for the next two months. Detours in the Cincinnati area is expected to get worse due to maintenance on and around the bridge congesting more drivers on other bridges and highways.

On top of that, today is the Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival. Thousands will be coming into the city to celebrate, adding to the already rough traffic situation.

I-71 southbound between I-471 and Brent Spence Bridge is also closed through mid-August due to maintenance. Motorists should use Westbound SR-126 to Southbound I-75, Westbound SR-126 to Southbound I-75, or Southbound I-471 to Westbound I-275 to Northbound I-71/75.

Motorists should seek another route.

