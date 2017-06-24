Sinkhole closes part of Glendale Milford Road - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Sinkhole closes part of Glendale Milford Road

State Route 126 is shut down south of Shawnee Run Road in Milford due to a large sinkhole, police say. 

It is unknown when the road will open back up. However, authorities say it will remain closed through the weekend. 

