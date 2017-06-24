Police: Man admits to drug use after hitting Middletown cruiser

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say a driver admitted to being impaired on drugs after striking a Middletown police cruiser early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of Breiel Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

Adam Danner allegedly ran a red light at Breiel Boulevard and struck a marked Middletown Police Unit. The cruiser was occupied by two officers.

The impact sent the police cruiser into a southbound Chevy truck.

According to Middletown police, the officers were en route to an overdose call at the time of the crash.

Danner was transported to Atrium Medical Center for minor injuries. Deputies said while in the hospital, Danner admitted to using drugs before driving.

All others were treated at the scene and released, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.