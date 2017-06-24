Thunderbirds will not fly Sunday after jet accident at Dayton Air Show

A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Dayton.

Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night, according to the Associated Press.

The jet's pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has not been released from the hospital. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.

The Thunderbirds will not fly at the Vectren Dayton Air Show, according to the Thunderbirds' Twitter page.

The USAF Thunderbirds will not fly at the Dayton Air Show on Sunday. Capt. Gonsalves has not been released from the hospital. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) June 24, 2017

The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the "mishap" that occurred at the end of an advance flight before this weekend's scheduled shows.

Copyright 2017 WXIX and Associated Press. All rights reserved.