TeamFiona cookies return to Busken Bakery this week

A Cincinnati-area bakery is continuing to show a sweet sign of support for the premature hippo and people are eating it up!

The popular #TeamFiona cookies will return for a limited time on Thursday, June 29 at Busken Bakery.

The updated cookie shows Fiona and her mom, Bibi.

[PHOTO: Fiona and mom go for swim]

One dollar from each cookie sold will be donated to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden to help with Fiona's care.

In February, the bakery introduced the first batch of #TeamFiona cookies. The cookies, which sold out quickly, raised $39,216 for the zoo.

A limited number of pre orders will be taken. Call your nearest Busken location to reserve your cookies.

Fiona will soon make her public debut in the outdoor Hippo Cove. Until then, keepers bring her out for short periods of chaperoned swims during normal zoo hours.

