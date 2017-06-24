3 cars destroyed after Colerain Twp. structure fire

Three cars were destroyed and several others were damaged after a structure fire overnight Saturday in Colerain Township.

Colerain Township fire units responded to a reported structure fire from the Pit Stop Car Wash in the 2500 block of West Galbraith Road at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Officials found three cars heavily involved in fire sitting on the rear lot of the Samak Auto Sales dealership adjacent to the building at that location. Due to the close proximity of the vehicles on the lot, investigators said several other cars also received damage ranging from severe to slight.

The fire was brought under control within ten minutes but took fire companies more than an hour to overhaul the scene to be assured the fires were out.

Units from Green Township and North College Hill also assisted in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by both the Colerain Fire Investigative Unit and the Colerain Police.

A loss estimate has not been established at this time.

