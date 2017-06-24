Bailey struggles, Reds blown out in return

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey (34) walks to the dugout after he was pulled from the baseball game during the second inning against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Homer Bailey didn’t last two innings in his return to the mound for the Reds.

Bailey, making his first Major League start in exactly 300 days, allowed eight earned runs in one-and-two-thirds innings pitched as the Reds lost to the Washington Nationals 18-3.

Bailey dominated minor league hitters while working his arm back into shape to pitch in the big leagues, but allowed six hits and walked three batters in one of the shortest outings of his career.

The eighteen runs are the most allowed by the Reds this season.

The Reds have now lost 13 of their last 14 games.

