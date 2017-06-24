Miami's Carson Meyer selected in NHL Draft

Miami University’s Carson Meyer was picked in the NHL Draft on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets drafted the Columbus native in the sixth round (179th overall).

Meyer, a sophomore, finished fourth on the RedHawks with 26 points on 10 goals and 16 assists.

After an impressive debut season on an extraordinarily young Miami hockey team, sophomore forward Carson Meyer heard his name called at the 2017 NHL Draft on Saturday.

A total of 28 Miami players have had their name called in the NHL draft since the 2001 season with the selection of Meyer.

#CBJ select Carson Meyer from Powell, Ohio with the 179th pick! pic.twitter.com/znnTEyTqGc — ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) June 24, 2017

