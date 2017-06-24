FC Cincinnati blanks Saint Louis

FC Cincinnati forward Danni Konig’s second-half goal paired with a Saint Louis FC own goal powered FCC to a 2-0 win Saturday night at Nippert Stadium.

With the win, FC Cincinnati has blanked Saint Louis 6-0 in two matches this season.

“It was an overall great performance, we grabbed three points, and I think it was one of the better overall offensive performances this year,” said FCC Head Coach Alan Koch. “I assess each game individually, both games we put in good performances, and we continue to get better."

FCC jumped ahead in the seventh minute when forward Andrew Wiedeman escaped behind the back line of the defense and deflected a shot off a Saint Louis defender for the game’s first goal.

In the 66th minute, Jimmy McLaughlin crossed a ball to Konig inside the six-yard box for the game’s second goal and a commanding lead.

“It was a great goal and I didn’t realize it may have been my first touch of the night, but I don’t notice these things,” said Konig.

20,125 fans bought tickets to watch the game marking the third straight FCC home game with more than 20,000 attendance.

FC Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire, of the MLS, Wednesday night at Nippert Stadium in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

