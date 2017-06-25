Ohio government sites hacked with ISIS propaganda

A number of Ohio state government sites were Sunday to broadcast Islamic-State propaganda, threatening President Donald Trump will be "held accountable" for Muslims killed overseas.

“Anti: Govt all word. You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” the message said according to cached Google images.

A group calling itself Team System Dz, apparently targeted websites such as the the governor's website, Ohio Department of Corrections and First Lady Karen Kasich's site. But a handful of websites like the Secretary of State’s is seemingly up and running with no issues.

It is not clear if the group is genuinely affiliated with ISIS.

"Wake up freedom-loving Americans," Ohio Treasurer and Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel tweeted after the attack. "Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland."

As of 1:40 p.m. at least eight Ohio sites are down. Neither Gov. John Kasich's office or the FBI have returned a request for comment.

There is no evidence of hacks in Indiana or Kentucky.

Affected sites include:

Ohio governor

Medicaid

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections

Casino Control Commission

Ohio First Lady

Office of Workforce Transformation

Office of Health Transformation

State Inspector General

Ohio is not the only government to get hit. A Long Island town Brookhaven's website and an Egyptian and Dominican Republican site were also hit with the a similar cyber attack the group is taking credit for. However, it is unclear what the specific message was used in the foreign hacks.

ISIS and other extremist organizations have allegedly been behind a number of cyber attacks in the United States and Europe in the past year.

