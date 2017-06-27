XU releases full non-conference basketball schedule - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU releases full non-conference basketball schedule

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Xavier University released the  2017-2018 men’s basketball non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

One of the most anticipated match ups is against the University of Cincinnati in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout on December 2. The Musketeers have won three of the last four shootouts against UC and seven of the last nine.

Baylor will travel to the Cintas Center on November 28 to play the Musketeers. BU was a No. 3 seed in the 2017 tournament, but fell to South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. The last time XU faced Baylor, the Bears claimed a 76-61 victory; snapping Xavier’s 21 consecutive non-conference game winning streak.

Other highlights of the Musketeers schedule includes a road trip to Wisconsin to face the Badgers on their home court November 16. 

2017-18 Xavier Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Regular Season Schedule:

Date                            Opponent

Friday, Nov. 10           Morehead State (OPENING NIGHT)

Monday, Nov. 13        Rider

Thursday, Nov. 16       at Wisconsin (Gavitt Games)

Monday, Nov. 20        Hampton

Thursday, Nov. 23       Las Vegas Invitational (George Washington, Arizona State or Kansas State)

Friday, Nov. 24            Las Vegas Invitational (George Washington, Arizona State or Kansas State)

Tuesday, Nov. 28        Baylor

Saturday, Dec. 2         Cincinnati

Wednesday, Dec. 6    Kent State

Saturday, Dec. 9         Colorado

Saturday, Dec. 16       East Tennessee State

Tuesday, Dec. 19        Marshall

Friday, Dec. 22            at Northern Iowa

