XU releases full non-conference basketball schedule

Xavier University released the 2017-2018 men’s basketball non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
One of the most anticipated match ups is against the University of Cincinnati in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout on December 2. The Musketeers have won three of the last four shootouts against UC and seven of the last nine.
Baylor will travel to the Cintas Center on November 28 to play the Musketeers. BU was a No. 3 seed in the 2017 tournament, but fell to South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. The last time XU faced Baylor, the Bears claimed a 76-61 victory; snapping Xavier’s 21 consecutive non-conference game winning streak.
Other highlights of the Musketeers schedule includes a road trip to Wisconsin to face the Badgers on their home court November 16.
2017-18 Xavier Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Regular Season Schedule:
Date Opponent
Friday, Nov. 10 Morehead State (OPENING NIGHT)
Monday, Nov. 13 Rider
Thursday, Nov. 16 at Wisconsin (Gavitt Games)
Monday, Nov. 20 Hampton
Thursday, Nov. 23 Las Vegas Invitational (George Washington, Arizona State or Kansas State)
Friday, Nov. 24 Las Vegas Invitational (George Washington, Arizona State or Kansas State)
Tuesday, Nov. 28 Baylor
Saturday, Dec. 2 Cincinnati
Wednesday, Dec. 6 Kent State
Saturday, Dec. 9 Colorado
Saturday, Dec. 16 East Tennessee State
Tuesday, Dec. 19 Marshall
Friday, Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa
Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
635 West Seventh Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
(513) 421-1919
publicfile@fox19.com
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.