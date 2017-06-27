XU releases full non-conference basketball schedule

Xavier University released the 2017-2018 men’s basketball non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

One of the most anticipated match ups is against the University of Cincinnati in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout on December 2. The Musketeers have won three of the last four shootouts against UC and seven of the last nine.

Baylor will travel to the Cintas Center on November 28 to play the Musketeers. BU was a No. 3 seed in the 2017 tournament, but fell to South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. The last time XU faced Baylor, the Bears claimed a 76-61 victory; snapping Xavier’s 21 consecutive non-conference game winning streak.

Other highlights of the Musketeers schedule includes a road trip to Wisconsin to face the Badgers on their home court November 16.

2017-18 Xavier Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Regular Season Schedule:

Date Opponent



Friday, Nov. 10 Morehead State (OPENING NIGHT)



Monday, Nov. 13 Rider



Thursday, Nov. 16 at Wisconsin (Gavitt Games)



Monday, Nov. 20 Hampton



Thursday, Nov. 23 Las Vegas Invitational (George Washington, Arizona State or Kansas State)



Friday, Nov. 24 Las Vegas Invitational (George Washington, Arizona State or Kansas State)



Tuesday, Nov. 28 Baylor



Saturday, Dec. 2 Cincinnati



Wednesday, Dec. 6 Kent State



Saturday, Dec. 9 Colorado



Saturday, Dec. 16 East Tennessee State



Tuesday, Dec. 19 Marshall



Friday, Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.