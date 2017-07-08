Kyle Busch repeats as Xfinity winner at Kentucky

Kyle Busch took the lead during a late caution and held on to win the rain-rescheduled 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.



Busch, the Cup series regular starting the first of two races on the pole, has now won two consecutive and three Xfinity Series races overall in Sparta. He also won from the pole a year ago.



Ryan Blaney's Ford finished 1.097 seconds behind Busch, a strong recovery after being penalized for a pit road tire violation during the caution.



Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick and Ty Dillon rounded out the top five.

